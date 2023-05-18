Want to visit the Upside Down? Stranger Things immersive pop-up coming to Singapore
The pop-up, sprawled over 10,000 sq ft over two levels at Bugis+, will have six rooms of interactive audiovisual activities.
Fancy hanging out in Hawkins, exploring the Upside Down or reliving catastrophic battles with Vecna? Yes, Stranger Things fans are about to have their worlds turned Upside Down when Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore arrives on our sunny shores.
The pop-up will run from Jun 30 to Oct 1 at Bugis+, with tickets already on sale. Prices start at S$39 per person on weekdays and S$49 on weekends. There’s also a Priority Pass ticket available at S$109 (weekdays) and S$119 (weekends) which comes with an exclusive merch bundle. From now until May 31, there’s a S$10 discount on all tickets.
WHAT TO EXPECT AT STRANGER THINGS – THE ENCOUNTER: SINGAPORE
It’s billed as an interactive retail experience, but no, you’re not just splashing cash to spend more money. The pop-up, sprawled over 10,000 sq ft over two levels in the mall, will have six rooms of interactive audiovisual activities that will take visitors through the Stranger Things universe that’s dripping with 80s nostalgia.
Channel your inner Eleven, Will or Dustin or the rest of the gang as you make your way through Joyce’s House, scope out the situation at The Lab, navigate through the Upside Down and even venture into the chilling Creel House. And after all that, reward yourself with bites from Surfer Boy Pizza and Scoops Ahoy. Will Vecna or the Demogorgon make an appearance at the experience, organised by Mighty Jaxx and Netflix? Your guess is as good as ours.
What we do know, though, is that the experience is expected to last about 45 minutes. Need more time here for more thrills and spills? There’s a Starcourt Mall area that fans can access for an additional S$15, to enjoy more food and drinks and buy exclusive merch. Pics or it didn’t happen? Schlep over to the Stranger Things Visitor Centre in Bugis+ Level 2 that has free admission and where photo opportunities, a Demopets statue and more merch await.
Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore
When: Jun 30 to Oct 1. Open Mondays to Thursdays from 2pm to 10pm and on Fridays to Sundays from 10am to 10pm.
Where: Bugis+ Level 2 and 7, 201 Victoria Street, Singapore 188067.
More info
This story was originally published in 8Days.