K-pop group Stray Kids announces Singapore stop on Run It world tour and new album This & That

Ahead of the tour, Stray Kids will release the digital single Run It on Jun 24 at 1pm Korean time (12pm Singapore time). The track shares its title with the world tour and will be included on the group's upcoming album, This & That, which is set for release on Aug 7.

The album will be Stray Kids' first full-group release in nine months, following Do It from the group's Skz It Tape project, which was released in November 2025.

The Run It tour comes about nine months after the conclusion of the group's Dominate world tour, which ended in October 2025 at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea. The 56-show tour across 35 cities also stopped in Singapore on Sep 28, 2024. Before that, the group performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 5, 2023, as part of their Maniac World Tour.

Beyond their world tour, Stray Kids is also set to headline Rock in Rio in Brazil on Sep 11 this year, becoming the first K-pop act to both perform at and headline the festival. The group will also bring its Straycity music festival series to Colombia, Argentina and Mexico that month.

Ticketing details for the Singapore shows have yet to be announced.