K-pop group Stray Kids skip 2027 Grammy Awards submissions, following BTS
The news was confirmed by Stray Kids' agency, JYP Entertainment.
K-pop group Stray Kids did not submit an entry for the upcoming Grammy Awards, their agency JYP Entertainment confirmed on Friday (Oct 2).
The news comes after the eight-member team – whose new mini album This & That topped charts around the world – was named by Billboard as a potential contender for a nomination in the Grammys' new best Asian pop music performance category.
JYP Entertainment did not give a reason for the group's decision.
The move comes months after the seven members of K-pop juggernaut BTS jointly announced that the group would not submit their new album Arirang and its songs for consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank ARMY [BTS' fans] and everyone who has always stood by us," said the group at the time.
Since the announcement of its addition in June this year, many have criticised the new best Asian pop music performance category, citing that such a move could potentially silo Asian artistes into a regional category and restrict them from the Grammys' general field awards.
Following extensive dialogues, Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr confirmed on Oct 1 that the category will proceed as planned.
"We heard candid feedback from people in our community who don't support the continuation of this category. We also heard from people who didn't have accurate information about the category, and having space to clear up misperceptions has been especially valuable," said Mason.
"But by far, the loudest feedback we heard was from people who were enthusiastic supporters of the category, fellow music creators expressing their encouragement for keeping it."
He added: "We understand this conclusion will not satisfy everyone, and that never feels good. But at the same time, we are confident it's the right conclusion for the music community overall."
Nominations for the upcoming 69th Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov 16, with the ceremony set to take place on Feb 7, 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.