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K-pop group Stray Kids skip 2027 Grammy Awards submissions, following BTS
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Entertainment

K-pop group Stray Kids skip 2027 Grammy Awards submissions, following BTS

The news was confirmed by Stray Kids' agency, JYP Entertainment.

K-pop group Stray Kids skip 2027 Grammy Awards submissions, following BTS

The members of K-pop group Stray Kids pose in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sep 12, 2023 at the Prudential Center. (Photo: AP/Evan Agostini)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
06 Oct 2026 01:26PM
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K-pop group Stray Kids did not submit an entry for the upcoming Grammy Awards, their agency JYP Entertainment confirmed on Friday (Oct 2). 

The news comes after the eight-member team – whose new mini album This & That topped charts around the world – was named by Billboard as a potential contender for a nomination in the Grammys' new best Asian pop music performance category.

JYP Entertainment did not give a reason for the group's decision.

Stray Kids perform live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The move comes months after the seven members of K-pop juggernaut BTS jointly announced that the group would not submit their new album Arirang and its songs for consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank ARMY [BTS' fans] and everyone who has always stood by us," said the group at the time.

This image released by BigHit Music shows Arirang by BTS. (BigHit Music via AP)

Since the announcement of its addition in June this year, many have criticised the new best Asian pop music performance category, citing that such a move could potentially silo Asian artistes into a regional category and restrict them from the Grammys' general field awards.

Following extensive dialogues, Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr confirmed on Oct 1 that the category will proceed as planned.

"We heard candid feedback from people in our community who don't support the continuation of this category. We also heard from people who didn't have accurate information about the category, and having space to clear up misperceptions has been especially valuable," said Mason.

"But by far, the loudest feedback we heard was from people who were enthusiastic supporters of the category, fellow music creators expressing their encouragement for keeping it."

He added: "We understand this conclusion will not satisfy everyone, and that never feels good. But at the same time, we are confident it's the right conclusion for the music community overall."

CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr speaks during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nominations for the upcoming 69th Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov 16, with the ceremony set to take place on Feb 7, 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

K-pop Grammy Awards BTS Music
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