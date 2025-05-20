Sundown Festival Singapore 2025: Hwasa, Dabin, Tilly Birds and more to perform at Haw Par Villa in July

Mark your calendars — Skechers Sundown Festival 2025 is set to take over Haw Par Villa from Jul 4 to 6.

The music and arts festival announced the first wave of acts on Monday (May 19) on Instagram, with artistes like K-pop girl group Mamamoo member Hwasa, K-pop singer Dabin (also known as DPR Live) as well as Thai alt-rock bands Tilly Birds and Slot Machine set to perform.

Chinese artistes like hip-hop singer Gali, indie-pop singer Young Captain and indie-pop act JelloRio will also be headlining the event.

Other star-studded acts in the lineup include Chinese rapper Skai Isyourgod as well as Singapore artistes Shigga Shay, Whylucas and Inch Chua.