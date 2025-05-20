Sundown Festival Singapore 2025: Hwasa, Dabin, Tilly Birds and more to perform at Haw Par Villa in July
Chinese artistes like hip-hop singer Gali, indie-pop singer Young Captain and indie-pop act JelloRio will also be headlining the event.
Mark your calendars — Skechers Sundown Festival 2025 is set to take over Haw Par Villa from Jul 4 to 6.
The music and arts festival announced the first wave of acts on Monday (May 19) on Instagram, with artistes like K-pop girl group Mamamoo member Hwasa, K-pop singer Dabin (also known as DPR Live) as well as Thai alt-rock bands Tilly Birds and Slot Machine set to perform.
Other star-studded acts in the lineup include Chinese rapper Skai Isyourgod as well as Singapore artistes Shigga Shay, Whylucas and Inch Chua.
Apart from the performances, festivalgoers can also visit the immersive art installations, a marketplace of sustainable brands, and participate in fringe activities like jagua tattooing, UV painting, vinyl art jamming, massages, cold plunges and more.
Early bird tickets go on sale on May 23 at sundownfestival.com, starting at S$68 for a one day general admission pass.
More information about the lineup and event will be announced.