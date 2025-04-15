The Boyz’s Sunwoo apologises for his treatment of security guard in viral video

The online furore might have been further fanned by actress and member of disbanded K-pop group After School, who waded in with her comment: “It seems like he should be scolded.”

On a fan communication platform, the actress explained her stance: “He yelled that they were his earphones while looking at them. He didn’t take even a step despite only being a few steps away.”

She continued: “Who is he asking to pick them up? Can’t he move? Is it because he has a security guard, possibly someone much older than him? Is he supposed to be entirely reliant on others? Did he really ask for the item he dropped to come to him on its own?”.

Sunwoo explained on a fan communication platform that he didn’t realise he had dropped his AirPods initially. “I later realised it was my AirPods and looked around before receiving it from the person who picked it up. I did say ‘thank you’ without bowing my head.”

He added: “I know I can’t keep explaining everything like this forever but I admit that it was also my fault for making it appear that way.”

In the apology on Instagram, Sunwoo expressed that “this is absolutely not a message written just to move past this situation”.

“I don’t want to simply ask for forgiveness, nor am I saying that I was misunderstood. If anyone perceived me in a certain way, then I must acknowledge that perhaps I truly was that kind of person to them.”