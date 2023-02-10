Super Bowl ads: Check out stars like Paul Rudd, Melissa McCarthy, Will Ferrell, Dave Grohl and more

Actor Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller dance to customer service hold music while drinking a Bud Light.

BUDWEISER

In a regional ad, a diverse group of people share a six-pack of Budweiser – a voiceover by Kevin Bacon showcases the “six degrees of Bud”. Although he's not shown, the ad is a nod to the “Six degrees of Kevin Bacon” meme – the idea that anyone in the entertainment business can be linked to Kevin Bacon in six connections.

BUSCH LIGHT

A mountain man talk talks about surviving the outdoors in an ad that stars singer Sarah McLachlan spoofing her well-known and oft mocked animal-advocacy ad that uses her song Angel.

DEXCOM

Singer Nick Jonas returns for the second year in an ad that highlight's Dexcom's glucose monitoring system.

DORITOS

Music stars Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott and Elton John team up in an ad for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ that shows Harlow abandoning his rap career to focus on the triangle – a Doritos-shaped musical instrument.

DOWNY UNSTOPABLES

Super Bowl regular Procter & Gamble promotes its Downy Unstopables brand in an ad showing actor Danny McBride – who wants to go by “Downy McBride”.

DRAFTKINGS

The online betting site shows stars including skateboard mogul Tony Hawk and singer Ludacris discussing DraftKings free bet offer at a party at actor Kevin Hart's house.

GENERAL MOTORS AND NETFLIX

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell drives different GM electric vehicles through different Netflix shows, including Bridgerton and Stranger Things, to announce that Netflix will feature electric vehicles in its original shows.

GOOGLE

Google promotes its Pixel photo editing tools Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur with a 90-second spot featuring Amy Schumer, Doja Cat and NBA star Giannis Antetekoumpo.

KIA

Kia's ad for its 2023 Telluride X-Pro SUV shows a dad making an epic trek to recover a child's left behind “binky”.

HELLMANN'S

The mayo brand shows actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson in a fridge with a jar of Hellmann's mayo – to drive home the point that Hellmann's would go well with a “ham and brie” sandwich.

MICHELOB ULTRA

Michelob Ultra's two ads are set at Bushwood Country Club, the fictional country club in Caddyshack, and star a bevy of stars and athletes: tennis great Serena Williams, actor Brian Cox, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, soccer player Alex Morgan and boxer Canelo Alvarez.

PEACOCK

In an unusual move, Peacock's ad for its Poker Face show starring Natasha Lyonne makes a nod to other commercials in the broadcast including ads for M&Ms and Google Pixel.

PEPSI ZEROSUGAR

Pepsi is running two ads starring Ben Stiller and Steve Martin that ask “Great acting or great taste?” and ask viewers to taste Pepsi Zero Sugar for themselves.

PLANTERS

Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and other comedians hold a “roast” for the Planters spokescharacter Mr Peanut.

POPCORNERS