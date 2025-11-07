K-pop group Super Junior to hold fan sign event in Singapore on Jan 1

One of K-pop's biggest acts, Super Junior, will hold its first fan sign event in Singapore on Jan 1 at a private location.

To mark 20 years in the industry, all nine members of the group will meet with 300 fans selected by lucky draw. The event comes ahead of their shows on Jan 2 and 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Those who wish to enter the draw must purchase The 12th Album Super Junior 25 (Photobook ver) from ckstarentertainment.shop between Nov 8, 11am, and Nov 30, 11.59pm.

Each album purchase counts as one entry to the draw.

All winners will be announced on Dec 4, 2025, with detailed information about the event to be sent to the winners' email addresses individually, closer to the event day.