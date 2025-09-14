The Super Mario Galaxy Movie set for theatrical release in April 2026, with Chris Pratt returning as Mario

The Super Mario Bros. sequel will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.



Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will return to helm the sequel after taking on directing duties on the first movie, and the new film is set to be released by Universal Pictures on April 3, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The film is being produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, while the directors and animators have already begun work on storyboarding scenes for the sequel.



Chris Pratt will return as the voice of Mario alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek).



Some new voice actors are expected to be added to the cast at a later date.



Meanwhile, Bowser star Black previously tipped Pedro Pascal for a role in the franchise and admitted he wasn’t sure if he would return.



He told GameSpot: “It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing.



“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario! Pedro Pascal is Wario.”



The first Mario movie surpassed Frozen II as the animated movie with the biggest opening on its release.



It was also the biggest video game adaptation opening, beating Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.