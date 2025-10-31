Super Sentai, the Japanese TV franchise that inspired Power Rangers, reportedly ending after 50 years

Nonetheless, reports of Super Sentai's potential demise have sent shockwaves throughout the Japanese entertainment industry, with many fans and celebrities, including former Super Sentai actors, expressing their shock and dismay at the news.

Award-winning actress-model Keiko Kitagawa reposted the news on her X page and wrote: "Despair".

In a series of X posts, Yuma Nishi, a member of the Japanese idol group NMB48, appeared distraught by the news, writing: "Wait a minute, my whole life…Even if I wake up in the morning, the Super Sentai series is really ending?"

Actor Yasuhisa Furuhara, who starred in the 2008 Super Sentai series Engine Sentai Go-onger, had a more positive take, writing: "It's been 50 years. I'm proud to have been part of that incredible history."

Prolific voice actor Tetsu Inada, who starred in anime series such as My Hero Academia and Bleach as well as 2004's Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger, said that "there were still so many dreams [he] wanted to fulfill through Super Sentai".

"But lasting for 50 years is truly an incredible achievement. It's an honour to have my name included in that history," wrote Inada.

Over the years, the Super Sentai series has served as a platform for actors to achieve superstardom.