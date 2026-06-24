Supergirl proves James Gunn’s DC Universe is on the right track, albeit a safe one

Supergirl, out now in Singapore theatres, follows the jaded and party-loving alien Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), who reluctantly gets roped into a quest by the young Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley). Determined to avenge her family's murder, Ruthye is hunting down the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), sending the pair on a dangerous, intergalactic journey.

The movie serves as the second film entry in the new DC Universe (DCU) media franchise, spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn, of course, is best known as the director and writer of the wildly successful Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy by Marvel Studios, which has grossed over US$2.4 billion.

So far, the DCU has released 2025's Superman and several TV projects, including Creature Commandos and Peacemaker, starring John Cena.