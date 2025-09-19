Logo
Indian actor-comedian Robo Shankar, known for Tamil film roles, dies aged 46
According to reports by Indian news outlets, Robo Shankar was hospitalised in Chennai on Tuesday (Sep 16) due to heavy gastrointestinal bleeding.

Comedian Robo Shankar has died at the age of 46. (Photo: Instagram/robosankar_official)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
19 Sep 2025 11:58AM
Indian comedian Robo Shankar died on Thursday (Sep 18), days after being admitted into the critical care unit. He was 46.

According to Indian news outlets, the funnyman, who appeared in numerous popular Tamil movies and variety shows, was hospitalised "in a critical condition" on Sep 16. 

A statement from the hospital added that Robo Shankar had "a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition" and that his condition "deteriorated rapidly" before he died on Thursday night.

The comedian had reportedly been diagnosed with jaundice recently and was recovering from it.

Tributes have poured in from many of Robo Shankar's contemporaries, including actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, who said that he kept "everyone happy with his humour" and worked very hard to give his best.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife and daughter.

Source: CNA/hq

