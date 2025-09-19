Indian actor-comedian Robo Shankar, known for Tamil film roles, dies aged 46

Indian comedian Robo Shankar died on Thursday (Sep 18), days after being admitted into the critical care unit. He was 46.

According to Indian news outlets, the funnyman, who appeared in numerous popular Tamil movies and variety shows, was hospitalised "in a critical condition" on Sep 16.

A statement from the hospital added that Robo Shankar had "a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition" and that his condition "deteriorated rapidly" before he died on Thursday night.

The comedian had reportedly been diagnosed with jaundice recently and was recovering from it.