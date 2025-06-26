Singer Tanya Chua reveals 14-year battle with depression and finding strength in gymnastics
The 50-year-old local songbird is currently single and totally enjoying it.
They say exercising is good for your physical and mental health, and Tanya Chua is one to vouch for that.
Recently, the 50-year-old local songbird, who's been practising gymnastics for the past two years, shared that she has plans to participate in the next World Masters Games, which would be held in Japan in 2027.
Chua then opened up about why she decided to take up the sport in the first place.
"I think I was just listening to my body. My body has been unwell for many years, and it used to pull me to rock bottom," she recalled.
The singer confessed that she's been battling depression for close to 14 years, and even "stopped looking forward to breathing" when her condition was at its peak.
"Of course I wanted to continue living but when I woke up I couldn't gasp for air – something that you learnt to do naturally from the moment you were born. It obviously affected my singing too," she said.
Chua "has sought whatever help there is" for her mental health since 2011, but is insistent on not taking medication.
She also said that she's experienced many stages in her life, and that all the illnesses she's been through is her body's way of letting her "explore every side of" herself.
Now, Chua has learnt to live with her depression, though she prefers to not elaborate how.
"I know what it is, but it's a very personal story, I don't want the world to know," she laughed.
She also acknowledged that the "torment" from depression cannot be improved no matter how hard she tries.
"Being in love didn't save me. In fact [depression] affects the relationship. I slowly dissected many things that happened as I grew up, and that would affect my attitude towards people and relationships," explained the singer.
That said, Chua remains grateful.
"I thank this discomfort and this illness for becoming my best teacher. It made me meet many people and helped me grow a lot," she said.
"In terms of wisdom, the way I face people and myself, or spiritually, I realised many people really have very little time to care for themselves, but I treat that as my mission."
She recently also went for a body check-up and admitted that there are "some things to worry about".
Chua, however, declined to share more before chuckling: "I'm still here! Don't fret!"
The singer, who's been single for quite a few years, isn't looking to start a relationship now. Her last high profile relationship was a short-lived romance with French pastry chef Johann Martin, whom she met at baking school in Paris in 2016.
"What's not good about being single?," she questioned. "[I've] tried all types of romances before, including dating a younger man."
She then urged all single ladies to not feel inferior just because they don't have a partner.
"Based on your own preferences, you don't need to feel like you're deprived of anything just because you're not in love," she averred.
This story was originally published in 8Days.