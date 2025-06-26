Singer Tanya Chua reveals 14-year battle with depression and finding strength in gymnastics

They say exercising is good for your physical and mental health, and Tanya Chua is one to vouch for that.

Recently, the 50-year-old local songbird, who's been practising gymnastics for the past two years, shared that she has plans to participate in the next World Masters Games, which would be held in Japan in 2027.

Chua then opened up about why she decided to take up the sport in the first place.

"I think I was just listening to my body. My body has been unwell for many years, and it used to pull me to rock bottom," she recalled.

The singer confessed that she's been battling depression for close to 14 years, and even "stopped looking forward to breathing" when her condition was at its peak.

"Of course I wanted to continue living but when I woke up I couldn't gasp for air – something that you learnt to do naturally from the moment you were born. It obviously affected my singing too," she said.

Chua "has sought whatever help there is" for her mental health since 2011, but is insistent on not taking medication.

She also said that she's experienced many stages in her life, and that all the illnesses she's been through is her body's way of letting her "explore every side of" herself.