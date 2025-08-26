Actor Tay Ping Hui cautions fans after fake AI video of him promoting 'medication' makes rounds online

Actor Tay Ping Hui has spoken up against a doctored video of him, generated by AI, which depicts him promoting 'medication'. In a post on his Instagram page on Aug 22, the 54-year-old uploaded a snippet of the video in question, cautioned fans against clicking on links related to the product or buying it.

He wrote: “It has come to my attention that my image [has] been used in fake AI marketing videos.

“I am flattered that they thought using my image would give their scam more credibility. But at the same time I am pretty pissed at how lazy they were.”

Tay pointed out how the AI-generated shot of him in the video "looked nothing" like him.

The doctored video also featured actual footage of Tay's appearance on Allan Wu’s podcast Call Us Daddy in March.

“Also, maybe [don't] use repetitive footage for different parts of the talk, it’s just unprofessional,” added Tay.