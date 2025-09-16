Singaporean actor Tay Ping Hui relied on rote memorisation for lines in debut Malay-language film
Tay also urged Singapore viewers not to miss out on Magik Rompak, a Malaysian heist thriller, due to language.
Singaporean veteran actor Tay Ping Hui has proven the rote memorisation that many of us learn in childhood comes in handy later in life after all.
For the 54-year-old’s debut Malay-language feature Magik Rompak, a Malaysian heist thriller now showing in Singapore cinemas, around 80 per cent of his dialogue was in Malay. As he doesn’t speak the language, he memorised both his lines and his scene partners’ word for word.
And when it came to media interviews, Tay admitted that a recent promotional event for the movie across the Causeway left him clueless.
“The interviews were mainly conducted in Malay. I caught maybe 10 per cent. While everyone else was talking, I just smiled and nodded as though I understood. But honestly I had no idea what was being said or what was going on,” he shared in a joint video interview with director Adrian Teh with Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao earlier in September.
He joked that the Malay he picked up for the shoot was useful only when he was shopping during the press trip across the Causeway.
While Tay rated his performance a three to five out of 10, Teh said the actor was too critical of his work. He himself was “satisfied” with the actor’s pronunciation, noting that it sounded “exactly like a Malaysian Chinese speaking Malay”.
Magik Rompak is the first collaboration between Tay and Teh.
Tay admired Teh’s work and felt they shared the same drive to keep challenging themselves, so he had long wanted to collaborate.
The Singapore-Malaysia co-production follows a magician who teams up with three professional thieves to steal a piece of priceless jewellery from Tay’s character – the antagonist – at his lavish retirement party.
Despite Tay’s limited screen time, his character’s arc and how he moves the story along is pivotal, he believes.
“I may appear very little, but let me brag a bit, without my character, the story can’t advance. Even when I’m off-screen, my presence is felt.”
While comparisons to Hollywood blockbusters like Ocean’s Eleven and Now You See Me may be inevitable, Teh stressed that Magik Rompak’s “story, rhythm, characters and motives are completely different”.
He wanted to give audiences something fresh, he said, highlighting Malaysian box-office staples of gangster and horror films.
“Lots of people already make those. I’ve directed five movies, each with a different theme. Someone has to be brave enough to open new ground.”
Urging Singaporean viewers not to let language be a barrier, Tay added that the movie’s “subject matter and spirit are things you rarely see in Singapore-Malaysia cinema".