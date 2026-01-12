Mediacorp actress Tay Ying only went on honeymoon after husband said it was a 'business research' trip
According to celebrity chef Wu Sihan, his wife, Tay Ying, is such a workaholic that she’d only travel for work.
Most couples would be eager to embark on their honeymoon right after getting married. But for Mediacorp actress Tay Ying, 29, who tied the knot with celebrity chef Wu Sihan last June, work always comes first.
It's why it took her husband a little more effort to get her to say yes to their honeymoon trip to Spain, France and Scotland last October.
In a recent interview with Zaobao.sg, the 33-year-old chef shared that he had to use "business research" as an excuse to get his wife to go on their honeymoon.
“Tay Ying is actually a workaholic and always puts work first. If it’s just a vacation, she’d say she has work and won’t go," he revealed.
If he tells her it's work and asks her to accompany him, though, she'd be willing to go along.
“So I used the excuse of going to France to visit a supplier while we ‘incidentally’ went on our honeymoon. That was how I convinced her,” he recalled.
Wu also took the opportunity to praise Tay Ying for her diligence.
“As an artiste, she gives a 100 per cent effort. Last time she had to gain weight for [Mediacorp drama The Blockbusters]. She ate a lot for two months and gained 10kg, then worked hard to lose it afterwards," he revealed.
Sihan also noted that it's "not easy" for artistes these days as they have to manage social media and content creation on top of their acting gigs.
"I think she learnt a lot of resilience and focus from her parents," he gushed, referring to his parents-in-law, celebrity couple Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping.
