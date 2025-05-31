Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalogue

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday (May 30) that she had purchased the master recordings of her first six albums, giving her control of all of her music after a dispute with her former record label.

Swift's masters had been sold in 2019 and the singer said she was not given the opportunity to buy them at the time. She re-recorded four of the albums with the subtitle "Taylor's Version".

Swift purchased the original recordings from current owner Shamrock Capital in what she called her "greatest dream come true". No financial terms were disclosed.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out this is really happening," she said in a statement on her website.

"I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made ... now belongs ... to me."