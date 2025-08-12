Taylor Swift announces new album called The Life Of A Showgirl

Swift's website said the official release date of the album would be announced later.

The vinyl version of the album is available for pre-order on Swift's website at US$30 (S$38.60). The cassette version costs US$20 and a CD with a poster of Swift is available for US$13.

The megastar, whose record-breaking "Eras" tour was the first to surpass US$1 billion in revenue, announced the album after she purchased the master recordings of her first six albums in May, giving her control of all of her music after a dispute with her former record label.

Swift's last album The Tortured Poets Department sold 2.61 million albums and streaming units during its first week of release in the US, with Billboard scoring it the largest streaming week for an album ever and the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era.

Spotify said Poets was its most-streamed album in a single week, surpassing 1 billion streams.

She is among several of music's top artists releasing albums recently. Fellow pop artist Sabrina Carpenter will release album Man's Best Friend in August, while singer Ed Sheeran is releasing an album in September.

Swift, 35, has been setting music industry milestones and boosting local economies with The Eras Tour, a phenomenon that some economists have termed "Swiftflation".

The term is used to describe how her massively popular tour has created temporary surges in local prices – particularly in sectors like hotels, dining, travel and entertainment.