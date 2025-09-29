Singaporean actor Terence Cao among live streamers featured on Super Junior member Leeteuk's variety show

In the episode, Terence Cao, who started his e-commerce platform Star Live in 2023 alongside filmmaker Jack Neo, was among the live streamers competing for the right to sell products like an all-in-one wash and cleanser.

The live streamers also negotiated for discounts for their platform's users and were successful in their efforts. Cao even managed to score two plane tickets to South Korea for his buyers.

These products will be sold on e-commerce sites at a later date.

In a Facebook post, Cao posted a group photo of himself with Leeteuk, live streamer Emily Tan and entrepreneur Genecia Alluora Luo, saying that the Super Junior member was "so handsome" that he was left speechless.

"[He was also] a million times gentler than on camera. The photo is now permanently welded onto my phone screen!" wrote Cao.

According to Cao, as reported by Singaporean publication 8world, guests on the show received real-time translation.

“Even when some friends spoke Thai or Vietnamese, we could hear the translation within one second. Such an incredible translation system really amazed me!” said Cao.