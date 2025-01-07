Logo
4 things to know about Lim Se-ryung, the heiress dating Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae
The vice-chairwoman of South Korean food giant Daesang Group, Lim Se-ryung has been publicly dating Lee Jung-jae since January 2015. Here are some facts about her.

Lee Jung-jae, left, and Lim Se-ryung arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sep 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
07 Jan 2025 01:19PM (Updated: 07 Jan 2025 01:29PM)
With the second season of Netflix's Squid Game being a runaway hit throughout the world, all eyes are once again turned to its leading man, Emmy Award winner Lee Jung-jae, 52, and his dating life. He and his longtime girlfriend, Lim Se-ryung, 47, have been publicly dating since January 2015.

Public interest surrounding the couple was recently reignited after the two were spotted vacationing together in St Barts in the Caribbean during the year-end. Here's what you need to know about Lim Se-ryung.

1. She is a millionaire heiress and vice-chairman of one of South Korea's biggest corporations

Lim Se-ryung is the eldest daughter of Lim Chang-wook, the honorary chairman of South Korean food giant Daesang Group. She serves as the company's vice-chairwoman and reportedly earned 515 million won (US$390,000) in the first half of 2024.

2. She was previously married to the executive chairman of Samsung Electronics

From 1998 to 2009, Lim Se-ryung was married to Lee Jae-yong – the current executive chairman of Samsung Electronics. The two share a son, 24, and a daughter, 20.

3. Lee Jung-jae publicly confirmed their relationship in 2015

Lim Se-ryung (left) and Lee Jung-jae, wearing Gucci, attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA/AFP

According to South Korean media outlets, Lee and Lim first met as acquaintances in 2005 and got closer in 2009 – following Lim's divorce. The two were spotted in the Philippines in 2010, sparking rumours of a romance – something Lee Jung-jae denied at the time.

In 2015, Lee Jung-jae publicly confirmed their relationship after photos of the couple going out on dates were uploaded online.

4. She holds a degree in psychology 

Lim initially pursued a business major at Yonsei University but dropped out after marrying her now ex-husband. She later resumed her studies at New York University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Source: CNA/hq

