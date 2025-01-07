4 things to know about Lim Se-ryung, the heiress dating Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae

With the second season of Netflix's Squid Game being a runaway hit throughout the world, all eyes are once again turned to its leading man, Emmy Award winner Lee Jung-jae, 52, and his dating life. He and his longtime girlfriend, Lim Se-ryung, 47, have been publicly dating since January 2015.

Public interest surrounding the couple was recently reignited after the two were spotted vacationing together in St Barts in the Caribbean during the year-end. Here's what you need to know about Lim Se-ryung.

1. She is a millionaire heiress and vice-chairman of one of South Korea's biggest corporations

Lim Se-ryung is the eldest daughter of Lim Chang-wook, the honorary chairman of South Korean food giant Daesang Group. She serves as the company's vice-chairwoman and reportedly earned 515 million won (US$390,000) in the first half of 2024.

2. She was previously married to the executive chairman of Samsung Electronics

From 1998 to 2009, Lim Se-ryung was married to Lee Jae-yong – the current executive chairman of Samsung Electronics. The two share a son, 24, and a daughter, 20.

3. Lee Jung-jae publicly confirmed their relationship in 2015