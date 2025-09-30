Creator says AI actress Tilly Norwood is 'piece of art' after Hollywood backlash

Van der Velden said studios and other entertainment companies were quietly embracing AI, which her company, Particle6, says can drastically reduce production costs.

"When we first launched Tilly, people were like, 'What's that?', and now we're going to be announcing which agency is going to be representing her in the next few months," said Van der Velden, according to Deadline.

The AI-generated Norwood has already appeared in a short sketch, and in July, Van der Velden told Broadcast International the company had big ambitions for their creation.

"We want Tilly to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman, that's the aim of what we're doing.

"People are realising that their creativity doesn't need to be boxed in by a budget. There are no constraints creatively and that's why AI can really be a positive."