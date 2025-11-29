Tollywood’s big leap: How Telugu cinema is taking on Bollywood – and winning

Tollywood's rapid commercial success and audience acceptance over the past decade has reshaped the country's entertainment landscape and pushed regional cinema further onto the world stage.

Much of its recent success has been credited to filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who favours larger-than-life heroes and imaginative filmmaking. Rajamouli became an international name after RRR, or Rise, Roar, Revolt, his 2022 three-hour epic set in British India. The sprawling anti-colonial tale became one of India's biggest hits, a global streaming phenomenon that won an Oscar for best original song. His two-part Baahubali series, released in 2015 and 2017, broke box-office records in India and a reedited version combining the two parts, Baahubali: The Epic, released in cinemas worldwide just last month.

Varanasi, his upcoming adventure film that blends time-travel and Hindu mythology, is expected to release in 2027.

"We set out to do something very big that we all are excited about, and we just hope and pray that audiences across the world you know, embrace it as well," says SS Karthikeya, one of the producers of Varanasi, who is also Rajamouli's son.

WHAT KIND OF BUSINESS DO TOLLYWOOD FILMS DO?

Just like Bollywood, the Telugu film industry also draws its revenue from theatrical releases, television and music rights, overseas distribution and brand partnerships. It is widely regarded as India's second-highest-grossing film industry, trailing only Bollywood.

Even though the industry is largely controlled by some regionally influential film families and businessmen that have power over movie distribution and screenings, huge marketing campaigns have carried Telugu films across India and beyond.

Dubbed releases, remakes in other Indian languages and talent collaborations across other regional industries have further positioned Tollywood releases as national events, with stars often raking money from profit-sharing arrangements and brand endorsements as well.

WHAT ARE SOME MUST-WATCH TOLLYWOOD FILMS?

RRR (2022): An epic period action drama film directed by Rajamouli that is set in British India.

Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024): A two-part action flick directed by Bandreddi Sukumar that follows the rise of labourer in a violent red-sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Colour Photo (2020): A period romantic drama film directed by Sandeep Raj.

Bahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017): A two-part action epic directed by Rajamouli about a warrior and his battle to reclaim his kingdom.

Mayabazar (1957): A classic that draws from the epic Mahabharata, directed by KV Reddy.