Tom Kane, voice actor behind Star Wars and Powerpuff Girls, dies at 64

His extensive body of work also includes credits in major video game franchises including Call Of Duty, Star Wars, Lego Star Wars and several Marvel titles.

Apart from Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls, Kane also voiced several other characters in the series, namely, HIM, Talking Dog and Stanley Whitfield.

Born in 1962, Kane began working in voice acting when he was 15, according to IMDB. Since then, he has built a career spanning across television, film and gaming.

In 2020, Kane suffered a stroke that largely left him unable to speak and write. He retired from voice acting the following year. It is reported that he died from stroke complications.

The statement closed with, “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever. Rest in peace, Tom Kane. Thank you for everything. May the Force be with you, always.”