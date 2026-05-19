Tom Kane, voice actor behind Star Wars and Powerpuff Girls, dies at 64
The veteran performer, who retired in 2021 after suffering a stroke the year before, built a decades-long career spanning animation, film, television and video games.
Veteran voice actor Tom Kane, best known for voicing iconic characters across the Star Wars franchise and Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls, has died at the age of 64.
His death was announced on Monday (May 18) by his talent agency, Galactic Productions, in a statement shared on Facebook.
“Today we say goodbye to Tom Kane – a legendary voice actor whose work shaped the childhoods and imaginations of millions around the world,” the agency wrote.
“From his unforgettable performances in Star Wars to countless animated series, documentaries, and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humour, and heart to every role he touched. His voice became part of our lives, our memories, and the stories we carry with us,” the statement read.
Kane is widely recognised for voicing various characters in the Star Wars universe, best known for Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
His extensive body of work also includes credits in major video game franchises including Call Of Duty, Star Wars, Lego Star Wars and several Marvel titles.
Apart from Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls, Kane also voiced several other characters in the series, namely, HIM, Talking Dog and Stanley Whitfield.
Born in 1962, Kane began working in voice acting when he was 15, according to IMDB. Since then, he has built a career spanning across television, film and gaming.
In 2020, Kane suffered a stroke that largely left him unable to speak and write. He retired from voice acting the following year. It is reported that he died from stroke complications.
The statement closed with, “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever. Rest in peace, Tom Kane. Thank you for everything. May the Force be with you, always.”