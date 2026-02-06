Ong-Bak star Tony Jaa reportedly battling gallbladder cancer, say Thai media

Thai martial artist and movie star Tony Jaa, best known for the action film Ong-Bak, has reportedly been undergoing medical treatment for cancer, according to various Thai media outlets, including The Bangkok Post.

According to Nine Entertain, a source close to Jaa, also known as Jaa Phanom, said he was diagnosed with stage 3 gallbladder cancer in June 2024.

The same source told news site Khaosod that Jaa, 50, experienced severe abdominal pain and jaundice before being diagnosed. He reportedly underwent surgery to remove affected tissue and has been receiving chemotherapy since.

The source also claimed Jaa’s condition has improved and that he is able to exercise under medical supervision, supported by his family.

On Jan 31, Jaa posted a photo on Instagram wearing a cap, sunglasses and a jacket, appearing noticeably slimmer. In the caption, he wrote: “The journey is about to begin. One More Round.” The post was linked to an upcoming music video by the actor.

As reports of his health condition circulated, concerned fans left comments on social media, urging him to take care and wishing him a speedy recovery. Many noted changes in his appearance.