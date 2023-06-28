Subtitles and captions on local TV shows: Who does them? And what's the hardest part of the job?

Having a language degree is helpful for the job, but on top of that, you also need to have a keen eye for detail, cultural awareness and good time management skills, all three said.

But there is satisfaction in knowing that their efforts can enlarge the audience that is able to approach a filmic work. “One of the most fulfilling aspects of this job is the opportunity to enhance accessibility,” said Habib – in his case, especially for individuals with hearing impairments and the elderly. “The knowledge that your work has played a role in improving accessibility and promoting inclusivity for these individuals can be immensely gratifying.”

HOW IT WORKS

Han recalls how she started with VHS tapes back, before going digital around 2008 or 2009.

"A small TV set, a VCR player and a PC were our trade tools," she shared. "We had to manually rewind the tape on the remote control to get the precise timing for the in-time and out-time of a dialogue. Timecoding was tedious back then. We manually entered the minutes, seconds and frames for each subtitle.”

She also recalls that her office “used to have a mini library with reference books for our use – dictionaries, the local road directory, world map, glossary of food names, etc. I’d also make trips to the National Library on some weekends to do my research, in pre-Google days”.

Today, “We just need a laptop and a monitor to play the videos and run the subtitling software. The work desk is a lot less cluttered now,” she said.

What does the actual day-to-day work look like? “We translate based on the video and refer to the script when necessary,” Chew said. And, “We use a subtitling preparation software that enables us to timecode and translate lines.”

Scripts are referred to if the subtitlers need to verify certain terms and names used, or if the dialogue is unclear. "I always have the script open,” Han said.