After her Prada event in Singapore, Twice’s Sana rushes to South Korea that same night for Dahyun’s movie
After attending the opening of Prada ION Orchard in Singapore on Feb 18, Twice member Sana immediately took a late-night flight so that she could catch the movie premiere of her groupmate Dahyun the next day.
Twice member Sana recently demonstrated just how tight a celebrity's schedule can be. The 28-year-old K-pop star, who is also the brand ambassador of Prada, was recently in Singapore for the opening event of the luxury fashion house's ION Orchard outlet on Tuesday evening (Feb 18).
The event, which was attended by CNA Lifestyle, saw Sana interacting with fans as well as other Prada brand ambassadors such as Thai stars Win Metawin and Toey Jarinporn.
Immediately after the Prada event, Sana was spotted taking a late-night flight back to Seoul, South Korea where she arrived on Wednesday morning.
A few hours after arriving in Seoul, Sana was then seen at the premiere of the romance movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye – a remake of the 2011 Taiwanese film of the same name – which stars her fellow Twice groupmate Dahyun as the female lead.
According to fans at You Are The Apple Of My Eye's premiere, Sana and the other members of Twice who were in attendance presented Dahyun with flowers at the event.
The Singapore release date of You Are The Apple Of My Eye has yet to be officially announced. However, Warner Bros Singapore confirmed to CNA Lifestyle that it will be distributing the movie in the country.
Hundreds of fans showed up on Tuesday's Prada event to greet Sana and the other celebrities. The new Prada ION Orchard boasts two storeys selling handbags, menswear, fragrances and more. It is also home to Southeast Asia's first Prada Caffe which lets customers indulge in a variety of desserts including tarts and chocolate.