After her Prada event in Singapore, Twice’s Sana rushes to South Korea that same night for Dahyun’s movie

Twice member Sana recently demonstrated just how tight a celebrity's schedule can be. The 28-year-old K-pop star, who is also the brand ambassador of Prada, was recently in Singapore for the opening event of the luxury fashion house's ION Orchard outlet on Tuesday evening (Feb 18).

The event, which was attended by CNA Lifestyle, saw Sana interacting with fans as well as other Prada brand ambassadors such as Thai stars Win Metawin and Toey Jarinporn.