Meet TWS, the rising K-pop boy group whose debut song became a streaming sensation in South Korea

In January 2024, K-pop boy group TWS (pronounced “two us”) made their debut under the label Pledis Entertainment with the extended play Sparkling Blue. By the end of 2024, the album’s single, Plot Twist, became the most-streamed song on South Korea’s Melon chart for the year – a remarkable feat for a rookie group.

Two years on, TWS – which comprises members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin – continues to make waves in South Korea, consistently releasing crowd-pleasing hits such as Overdrive and You, You.

TWS, whose name is an abbreviation for Twenty Four Seven With Us, have since carved a niche for themselves with their self-coined boyhood pop genre in which the group delves into everyday life and challenges through bright and sentimental music.

After making their mark in South Korea, TWS is following in the footsteps of labelmates Seventeen and other senior groups under South Korean entertainment giant Hybe as they set their sights on the global stage.

The group’s ongoing 24/7: For: You tour marks the first time they’re performing in Singapore and Thailand. Ahead of TWS’ maiden show at Arena @ Expo on Oct 10, CNA Lifestyle spoke with the group about their success and the advice they’ve received from their seniors.