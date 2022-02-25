Former actor Ix Shen and his Ukranian wife are staying put in Kyiv despite Russian invasion

Despite the tense situation in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, former Mediacorp actor Ix Shen said he and his Ukrainian wife have no plans to evacuate Kyiv for now.

While others might have immediately started thinking of leaving once trouble began, the 1995 Star Search winner said they feel like they have a greater social responsibility and that their “main focus is to help in any way”. Shen added that he would “not be able to live with” himself had he taken off.

Shen has been based in Kyiv, the country’s capital, for the past four months. In a video interview with The Straits Times, he shared how he had heard a loud explosion at around 10pm on Wednesday (Feb 23), which is 4am on Thursday, Singapore Time, while standing at his home’s balcony.

“It was a very instantaneous flash,” said Shen, who appeared calm. “For a moment, I thought I saw the moon being covered by the clouds, but the clouds would not have been able to move that fast. And then about three seconds later, I heard a very loud boom, which sounded different from regular fireworks.”

Shortly after, he began to hear more explosions accompanied by air raid sirens in the streets.