Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 2025 returns with Netflix's Stranger Things

The highly-anticipated Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights returns this September with another spine-chilling collaboration with Netflix series Stranger Things.

Running for 18 nights from Sep 26 to Nov 1, this year marks the event's 13th edition.

Prior to the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, fans can relive the show’s most intense moments in a brand-new haunted house teeming with monsters from the Upside Down and fan-favourite characters.

Scare-seekers will be transported through some of the show’s most horrifying locations – from the shadowy halls of Hawkins National Laboratory to the neon-lit Starcourt Mall and into Vecna's blood-red mind lair.

“Stranger Things has been one of the most enduring horror series of our time and with the show drawing to an end, we wanted to give fans the opportunity to relive all the best moments right here at Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights,” said Markham Gannon, senior director of entertainment at Resorts World Sentosa.

“We have had such success working with Netflix on our haunted houses and this is gearing up to be our most exciting edition of the event yet.”

This edition marks the fourth collaboration with Netflix. Previous partnerships have featured haunted houses from the global Korean hits Sweet Home and All Of Us Are Dead, as well as Stranger Things at Halloween Horror Nights 8.

Other highlights to look forward to this year include the Build to Horror haunted house, where unsuspecting residents discover they are living atop a burial ground for unclaimed bodies.

Guests can also brave The Realm of Yokai, a scare zone inspired by the Japanese Hyakki Yagyō (Night Parade of 100 Demons).

Another must visit is the The FEARground scare zone, where a once joyful carnival turned into a nightmare, overrun by sinister characters like Madame Marionette and Bonebreaker.

Rounding out the horror is all-new show Once Upon a Time…to Die where the mutilated master of time, Mr Rabid, hatches a plan to steal life-altering items from innocent fairytale legends.

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will run for 18 nights from Sep 26 to Nov 1 with ticket prices starting at S$58. For more details, visit Resorts World Sentosa or official ticketing partner Klook.