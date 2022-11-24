These are the winners at the first night of Vasantham's Pradhana Vizha 2022

Mediacorp’s annual awards ceremony Pradhana Vizha 2022 was held on Wednesday evening (Nov 23) at the Capitol Theatre, celebrating the best in local Indian entertainment.

Hosted by Mediacorp’s Oli968 DJ Haleema Asman, Karthikeyan Somasundaram and Thavanesan Sivananthan, the 18th edition of Singapore's largest Indian entertainment event saw a total of 20 out of 41 awards handed out.

The next 21 awards will be presented at Pradhana Vizha Part Two, which is scheduled to be held on Dec 10 and hosted by Mediacorp’s Oli968 DJ Gunalan Morgan, Jaynesh Isuran, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan and Shamini Gunasagar.