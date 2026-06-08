VR Man in 2026? One fan reimagined Singapore's TV superhero in an AI-generated video

Remember VR Man? Singapore's very own TV superhero who burst onto the screens in 1998 wearing a black spandex suit and half mask, in what remains one of local television's most unforgettable experiments.

Played by James Lye, the hunky actor-turned-global head of international banking at Standard Chartered Bank, the character possessed the ability to alter reality – which sounds incredibly powerful until you remember the production budget had other ideas.

The series lasted 13 episodes and quickly became legendary. Not because it was a ratings juggernaut, but because it made it to the rare hall of fame reserved for shows that were so cringeworthy, they became impossible to forget.

Though if you've been inspired to revisit the show, good luck. We couldn't find it on mewatch.