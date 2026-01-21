We Are All Strangers by Anthony Chen becomes first Singaporean film to compete for Berlin's Golden Bear award

Acclaimed filmmaker Anthony Chen continues carrying the banner for Singaporean films on an international stage. On Tuesday (Jan 20), it was announced that Chen's latest film, We Are All Strangers, is the first-ever Singaporean film to compete for the Golden Bear award – the top honour at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The Golden Bear is considered one of the most prestigious film festival awards, alongside the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or and the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion. Previous Golden Bear recipients include Terrence Malick's war film The Thin Red Line and the Hayao Miyazaki classic, Spirited Away.

Twenty-two films will be in the running for this year's competition with We Are All Strangers being one of the two films from Asia in the selection, alongside the Japanese anime film, A New Dawn, by Yoshitoshi Shinomiya.

In 2023, the Berlin International Film Festival saw the Singapore film Tomorrow Is A Long Time premiering as part of the festival's Generation 14plus selection.