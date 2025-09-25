Star Trek icon William Shatner hospitalised following medical emergency
The 94-year-old actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he had problems with his blood sugar.
Canadian actor William Shatner was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he suffered a medical emergency. The Star Trek icon called for paramedics after he supposedly had problems with his blood sugar whilst at his home in Los Angeles, California, late Wednesday (Sep 24) afternoon.
As reported by TMZ, after an ambulance arrived at his house, Shatner was transported to the hospital to be further examined.
A source told the outlet that the 94-year-old is now "good" and "resting comfortably".
Despite his age, Shatner has remained active and often makes public appearances, as well as working on projects that are tied to his work as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.
Earlier this month, the star revealed he never made a penny from reruns of Star Trek.
Speaking about his time on the show, which originally ran from 1966 until 1969, Shatner told The Daily Telegraph: "Nobody knew about reruns.
"The concept of syndication only came in after Star Trek was cancelled when someone from the unions said, 'Wait a minute, you’re replaying all those films, those shows.'
"There was a big strike. But in the end, the unions secured residual fees shortly after Star Trek finished, so I didn’t benefit."
However, Shatner insisted the programme did pay him well.
He said: "It paid very well for me in my experience up to that time.
"But by the standards of Hollywood, not very well – and with a dissolving marriage, with three children, I was broke at that point."