Star Trek icon William Shatner hospitalised following medical emergency

Canadian actor William Shatner was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he suffered a medical emergency. The Star Trek icon called for paramedics after he supposedly had problems with his blood sugar whilst at his home in Los Angeles, California, late Wednesday (Sep 24) afternoon.

As reported by TMZ, after an ambulance arrived at his house, Shatner was transported to the hospital to be further examined.

A source told the outlet that the 94-year-old is now "good" and "resting comfortably".

Despite his age, Shatner has remained active and often makes public appearances, as well as working on projects that are tied to his work as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

Earlier this month, the star revealed he never made a penny from reruns of Star Trek.