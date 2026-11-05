Wingman reality show winners Frayya and LA split up after dating for a few months

They were the winning couple on Mediacorp reality dating show Wingman, but it looks like Thai actress Frayya, 23, and Filipino model and actor LA, 33, couldn't make their romance work in the real world.

The pair, who walked away with the S$20,000 (US$15,660) grand prize, continued dating after filming wrapped in March but called it quits a few months later.

Speaking to 8days.sg, LA shared that they had mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

"I'll be honest, it did take a while for me to move on, but I think things happen for a reason, and I'm thankful it ended the way it did and when it did."

So what went wrong?