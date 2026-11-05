Wingman reality show winners Frayya and LA split up after dating for a few months
Filipino actor LA said he made efforts to visit Thai actress Frayya in Bangkok regularly, but their busy careers made it difficult to stay connected.
They were the winning couple on Mediacorp reality dating show Wingman, but it looks like Thai actress Frayya, 23, and Filipino model and actor LA, 33, couldn't make their romance work in the real world.
The pair, who walked away with the S$20,000 (US$15,660) grand prize, continued dating after filming wrapped in March but called it quits a few months later.
Speaking to 8days.sg, LA shared that they had mutually agreed to go their separate ways.
"I'll be honest, it did take a while for me to move on, but I think things happen for a reason, and I'm thankful it ended the way it did and when it did."
So what went wrong?
According to LA, the couple found themselves on different paths after returning to their everyday lives.
"Though being at the show did help us imagine an ideal future in long distance dating, being in the 'reality' of the real world differs from that of the show," he explained.
"Different settings, distance, and environment do affect one's emotional state and feelings."
Their busy careers also made it difficult to stay connected, with the pair sometimes only finding time to talk late at night or even the following day.
Still, LA believes long-distance relationships can work "as long as both parties are committed and ready".
For those who followed their romance on Wingman, the split might come as a surprise.
The couple appeared genuinely smitten with each other on the show, with LA repeatedly describing Frayya as his "home".
After filming ended, LA, who is based in Manila, even made plans to visit Frayya in Bangkok at least once a month.
He also got to know her family and joined them on a trip out of town.
When they were apart, LA made an effort to keep the romance alive.
He downloaded a messaging app popular in Thailand so they could stay in touch and regularly surprised Frayya with deliveries of cakes, snacks, flowers and her favourite iced matcha, whether she was at work or at home.
Despite their efforts, however, the distance and their hectic schedules eventually took a toll on the relationship.
LA shared that he and Frayya are no longer in contact, though he wishes her well.
“I think we will always hold a special place in each other’s lives no matter what happens. We did go through something together so the bond will definitely still be there.”
As for his love life, LA is currently single and focusing on his acting career.
"If the moment comes, it would be great to build a genuine connection with someone," he said.
"'Til then, I'll be in my little corner working and building."
8days.sg also reached out to Frayya for comment but did not receive a response by press time.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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