K-pop idol Wonyoung declares her love for durian during livestream, previously had durian pudding in Singapore
The 21-year-old member of K-pop girl group Ive took to the fan messaging app Bubble to share that she "tried durian properly" for the first time and ended up loving it.

Wonyoung of K-pop girl group Ive recently shared that she loves durian. (Photos: Instagram/for_everyoung10, Unsplash/Gliezl Bancal)

Hazeeq Sukri
23 Sep 2025 02:25PM
K-pop star Wonyoung is now firmly on Team Durian after trying it "properly" for the first time. On Sunday (Sep 21), the 21-year-old member of K-pop girl group Ive shared on the fan messaging app Bubble that she recently tried the King of Fruits after an event in Macau.

"I wanted to eat durian, so I asked my manager to buy me some," wrote Wonyoung.

Upon receiving it, Wonyoung shared that a scent went straight into her nose "without warning".

"I prepared my heart and took a bite," added Wonyoung.

She then proceeded to post a series of emojis, depicting her face as she was eating the durian: 😣​😑​🙄​🤔​🫢​🤭​🥰​.

"I can't explain my durian tasting experience any better than this," she stated. 

According to Wonyoung, she has now added durian to her "international fruit list".

Later on, during a livestream on the fan platform Berriz, Wonyoung doubled down on her newfound love for durian, saying: "For me, durian is so delicious. At first, the smell was [not pleasant] and I was like 'Please get rid of it.' But when I ate it, I thought it was really sweet, creamy and soft. It's so tasty for me."

"It's a taste that can't be found in Korea," she added.

Wonyoung, along with the other members of Ive, previously tried durian – albeit in pudding form – during the group's visit to Singapore in 2023. 

After trying the durian pudding (seen in the above video at the 7min 7sec mark), the members of Ive each had a different reaction to the dessert – with Wonyoung continuously declaring "It's good!"; Leeseo saying that it tasted "like mango" and Liz screaming and retching after trying it.

Formed in 2021, Ive – made up of members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo – has experienced massive success with a string of hits, including Love Dive, After Like, I Am, Baddie and Rebel Heart. 

In August, the group released its newest mini album, Ive Secret, which debuted at the top of South Korea's Circle Chart.

Source: CNA/hq

