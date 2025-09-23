K-pop idol Wonyoung declares her love for durian during livestream, previously had durian pudding in Singapore

K-pop star Wonyoung is now firmly on Team Durian after trying it "properly" for the first time. On Sunday (Sep 21), the 21-year-old member of K-pop girl group Ive shared on the fan messaging app Bubble that she recently tried the King of Fruits after an event in Macau.

"I wanted to eat durian, so I asked my manager to buy me some," wrote Wonyoung.

Upon receiving it, Wonyoung shared that a scent went straight into her nose "without warning".

"I prepared my heart and took a bite," added Wonyoung.

She then proceeded to post a series of emojis, depicting her face as she was eating the durian: 😣​😑​🙄​🤔​🫢​🤭​🥰​.

"I can't explain my durian tasting experience any better than this," she stated.

According to Wonyoung, she has now added durian to her "international fruit list".