'It’s very dear to me': Xie Shaoguang returns to TV after 20 years, playing a cancer patient in moving drama
The 64-year-old actor makes his television comeback after 20 years with The Gift Of Time, a drama exploring mortality and human connection. He stars alongside Chen Hanwei as two men facing terminal illness.
Xie Shaoguang’s first acting project after 20 years away from screens seems tailor-made for him.
In an earlier interview about finally leaving his famed reclusivity behind for the right film opportunities, he told CNA Lifestyle that he was hoping for roles that explored “human nature and human psychology”, and that he was looking forward to gratifying viewers who had continued to support him throughout his long absence.
This month, their wish is granted: The 64-year-old’s first drama after his long hiatus, titled The Gift Of Time, premieres on Oct 20. The cast includes Chen Hanwei, Xiang Yun, Chantalle Ng, Jeremy Chan, Desmond Ng and Priscelia Chan.
In the show, Xie plays a wealthy man while Chen’s character has a humble background. Money and power become immaterial and the two form a bond when they are both diagnosed with cancers. They then dedicate themselves to helping other terminally ill patients fulfil their wishes.
It was a story that appealed to Xie. “They told me there was this serial dealing with a theme that actually, I am totally in tune with. I'm concerned about ageing, sickness and death. Everybody faces it and has to really contemplate it,” he told CNA Lifestyle at a press conference for the show.
“No matter how rich I am or how successful, when it comes to the end of life, and you face all this, suddenly it gives you a slap in the face. You have to really consider what's your priority and the most important thing.”
The topic holds weight for Xie because “in my family, there have been a few cancer patients, and my dad passed on because of pancreatic cancer,” he said. “And, now, my best friend is battling in a final stage of cancer. So, it’s very dear to me.”
In his own time, he has also done volunteer work with cancer patients.
Approaching the role, “I brought in my understanding. Actually enduring the battle and the bashing of the body and the depression that patients have dealt with – those are things you cannot present unless you're going to do a documentary.”
The drama also makes clear that different cancer treatments affect people in different ways. Although his character doesn’t lose his hair like Chen’s character does, Xie decided to shave his head in a show of solidarity, he shared. “To me, my appearance is not an issue,” he stated.
He added: “I accept myself. That's why I I live my age. I try to be connected with it. I’ve gone from nothing to now, the digital age, AI and all that sort of thing.”
How did it feel to be back on set after two decades? “Oh, it's much easier!”, he exclaimed. “Now, the technical side of things is so advanced, because of digital technology. I just concentrate on my acting – lights, camera and all that sort of thing. You just try to be in the in character. It’s so much easier because technology has advanced so much.”
One observation he has is that “how technology has evolved has produced a kind of new generation lifestyle”.
At times, “people don't know how to read human emotions and expressions any more,” he mused. “Everything is on screen, work is on Zoom… I think people have to give themselves some quiet time to be with themselves and just have the ‘social’ in social circle, and not so-called ‘media’ social. If I'm in a fan group, do I really want to know what you eat for breakfast and lunch?”, he quipped.
It’s not that he has anything against it – it’s just that “I like to observe, and I study social norms. When I act, in fact, I always like to have psychology and the study of social sciences behind it.”
While he hasn’t confirmed his next project yet, he’s open to possibilities.
“I always try to be satisfied. I try to enjoy every bit. Once I make the decision, no matter what it brings, I say, come what may, and bring it on,” he asserted. “I will try to tackle challenges along the way – and really tackle them, without complaining and criticising. I find a lot of satisfaction in that, because I learn and grow.
The Gift of Time will be available on demand for free on mewatch starting Oct 20, and premieres on Channel 8 on Oct 23, weekdays at 9pm.