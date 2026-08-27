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Yayoi Kusama, Japanese artist who turned hallucinations into art, dies at 97
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Entertainment

Yayoi Kusama, Japanese artist who turned hallucinations into art, dies at 97

A statement on her website stated that the artist died in a Tokyo hospital on Aug 14. 

Yayoi Kusama, Japanese artist who turned hallucinations into art, dies at 97

FILE PHOTO: Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama poses for a photograph inside her Infinity Mirrored Room installation titled "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" during a media preview of her new exhibition at the David Zwirner gallery in New York Nov 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

27 Aug 2026 10:25AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2026 10:59AM)
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Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, who transformed hallucinations into art and was known for her obsessive dot-covered paintings and pumpkin motifs, has died at the age of 97.

The announcement made on her official website said she died on Aug 14 at a hospital in Tokyo but did not give a cause of death.

Frustrated with the confining nature of Japanese society, Kusama left for New York at 27, where she quickly made a name for herself with her paintings, inspired by hallucinations of flashing lights, dots and flowers she had seen since childhood.

She also wrote, took part in anti-war activities during the 1960s, and reportedly influenced artists such as Andy Warhol.

Kusama, who was candid about her mental health struggles, said New York gave her neuroses. Around 1977, a few years after returning to Japan, she voluntarily entered a mental hospital and lived there for decades, being driven to her nearby studio each morning.

"I still see hallucinations even now," Kusama said in 2017.

"Dots come flying everywhere on my dress, the floor, things I'm carrying, throughout the house, the ceiling. And I paint them."

Source: Reuters/sr

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