Mediacorp's Yes 933 Hits Fest 2023 has live performances by WeiBird, Lala Hsu, OSN and more

In an effort to recognise the brightest talents in the current Mandopop scene, the concert will also honour 20 winners across seven categories:

Artiste Of The Year

Newcomer Of The Year

Hit Of The Year

Yes 933 Hitmakers Yes 933

Spop Media Recommendation

Spop Best Local Lyrics

Spop Best Local Composition

Fans can decide the winner of Hit Of The Year by voting for their favourite tunes at this website between Oct 23 and Nov 5. Voting is open to those with a valid meCONNECT account and is capped at 10 votes per day per user. It'll make up 50 per cent of overall assessment, with the remainder made up of 40 per cent professional judging and 10 per cent Yes 933 airplay.

Tickets for the concert will be available for purchase from Oct 20 at this website, and are priced at S$38 and S$48, excluding booking fees. Fans who purchase their tickets before Nov 5 will also receive an early bird discount of 20 per cent.

Fans who are unable to attend the concert in person can also catch the show live via meWATCH, the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel and Channel U on Nov 25 from 7pm to 10pm.

Simone Lum, Mediacorp's Head of Growth & Audio said: “Yes 933 has consistently been the go-to radio station for Mandopop aficionados, and we’re delighted to bring some of their favourite artistes together for an unforgettable live extravaganza. Beyond celebrating our award winners, this event also underscores Mediacorp’s commitment to nurturing local talent, providing a platform for emerging homegrown talent to shine alongside established names.”