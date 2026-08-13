J-pop duo Yoasobi to hold Southeast Asia-exclusive concert at Singapore’s National Stadium in February 2027
Yoasobi will make history as the first Japanese act to headline a concert at the National Stadium.
Yoasobi is set to add to its long list of achievements next February as the duo becomes the first-ever Japanese music act to headline a show at Singapore's National Stadium. Comprising producer-songwriter Ayase and singer Ikura, the band will stage its 10-City Dome & Stadium Tour 2026-2027 Super Planet show on Feb 20, 2027 – about two years after its previous concert in Singapore.
Yoasobi's upcoming National Stadium show is also the duo's sole Southeast Asian stop on this tour.
Tickets for the show will cost between S$108 (US$84) and S$498, with the highest-priced category, Platinum VIP Seated, offering benefits including an exclusive gift set and lanyard.
Trip.com members will get first dibs on concert tickets with a presale session happening from 10am to 11.59am on Aug 18.
General sales will then commence the following day via Ticketmaster.
Formed in 2019, Yoasobi has become one of the most successful Japanese music acts in the world, boasting chart-toppers such as Yoru ni Kakeru and Idol – the latter being the first-ever Japanese-language song to top the Billboard Global Excl. US chart and the most-streamed song in Japan in 2023.