J-pop duo Yoasobi to hold Southeast Asia-exclusive concert at Singapore’s National Stadium in February 2027

Yoasobi is set to add to its long list of achievements next February as the duo becomes the first-ever Japanese music act to headline a show at Singapore's National Stadium. Comprising producer-songwriter Ayase and singer Ikura, the band will stage its 10-City Dome & Stadium Tour 2026-2027 Super Planet show on Feb 20, 2027 – about two years after its previous concert in Singapore.

Yoasobi's upcoming National Stadium show is also the duo's sole Southeast Asian stop on this tour.

Tickets for the show will cost between S$108 (US$84) and S$498, with the highest-priced category, Platinum VIP Seated, offering benefits including an exclusive gift set and lanyard.