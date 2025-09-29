Girls' Generation member Yoona's viral bag in Netflix drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty costs less than S$170

You know a drama is seriously exceeding expectations when even a featured bag is making the news. In the hit Netflix K-drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty, South Korean singer-actress Yoona plays Yeon Ji-young, a head chef at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

In the time-travel series, Yoona boards a flight carrying a brown suede shoulder bag, only to end up travelling back in time to the Joseon dynasty, where she meets the tyrant Prince Yeonhui (Lee Chae-min). Yes, the bag time travels with her too and is featured in several key scenes.

Now that the show is trending, ranking number one in local viewership and climbing to second on the global Top 10 Non-English TV shows chart on Netflix, it's no surprise that it's generating a lot of buzz – from cast members catapulting to fame to their outfits becoming the talk of the town.

Yoona's time-travelling brown suede bag is one of them.