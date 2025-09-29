Girls' Generation member Yoona's viral bag in Netflix drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty costs less than S$170
The bag, which travelled through time with the actress in the hit Netflix series, is from an indie Korean brand.
You know a drama is seriously exceeding expectations when even a featured bag is making the news. In the hit Netflix K-drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty, South Korean singer-actress Yoona plays Yeon Ji-young, a head chef at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
In the time-travel series, Yoona boards a flight carrying a brown suede shoulder bag, only to end up travelling back in time to the Joseon dynasty, where she meets the tyrant Prince Yeonhui (Lee Chae-min). Yes, the bag time travels with her too and is featured in several key scenes.
Now that the show is trending, ranking number one in local viewership and climbing to second on the global Top 10 Non-English TV shows chart on Netflix, it's no surprise that it's generating a lot of buzz – from cast members catapulting to fame to their outfits becoming the talk of the town.
Yoona's time-travelling brown suede bag is one of them.
The bag is actually from Korean indie brand Siyazu (specifically, model SIAC3053) in brown from the Flowback collection. Surprisingly, it comes with a very reasonable price tag, originally priced at 179,000 won (around S$165) on the official website.
This particular large-sized brown shoulder bag features a triangular silhouette made from suede, fastens with a magnetic clasp, and is work-appropriate with a wide shoulder strap. It also comes in leather.
The best part? The price has not been jacked up after it went viral because of the series. Instead, it even went on sale.
For those who want to get the rest of Yoona's time-travel look, we've got you covered.
It's believed that her outfit also includes Monochrome 01 sunglasses from Gentle Monster (approximately S$370), a trench coat from Korean brand On&On (estimated at S$248), and a floral scarf from Valentino – a brand Yoona endorses – with prices ranging from S$439 to S$960.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/