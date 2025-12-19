Competitive eater Zermatt Neo once ended up in hospital after a burger challenge

Most of us know Zermatt Neo as one of Singapore’s top competitive eaters and a familiar face on YouTube. But did you know that before becoming a full-time content creator, he was a personal trainer and dietitian? Oh, the irony.

The 38-year-old first stumbled into competitive eating after a dare from a gym buddy.

A lover of hawker and street food, Neo now creates content centred on supersized eating challenges and travel food adventures.

Over the years, he’s taken on mind-boggling portions, from 7.89kg of fried rice in 30 minutes to 21 bowls of beef noodles in 15 minutes. To keep to his lean 67kg frame, he works out six to seven days a week and follows 18- to 24-hour intermittent fasts.