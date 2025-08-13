Actor Zheng Geping awarded Public Service Medal after serving Woodlands community for 15 years

Veteran actor Zheng Geping is such an A+ citizen. The 61-year-old recently took to his Facebook to share that he'd been conferred the Public Service Medal 2025, also known as Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM).

Zheng received the award for his quiet contribution to the Woodlands community for the past 15 years.

Although the actor doesn't live in Woodlands, he joined the community's volunteer group about 15 years ago under a friend's encouragement.

Over the years, he has taken part in various activities big and small – from fundraising to distributing supplies and even performing at festive events.

Many of Zheng's friends have congratulated him on his post, thanking him for helping students in the community, and contributing in many ways.

"To receive it during SG60 makes it even more meaningful," said the actor, who admitted that he never imagined this day would come.

"This recognition is not mine alone. It belongs to my brothers and sisters at Woodlands CCC, the amazing residents of Woodlands, and our tireless Advisor Mariam Jaafar," he continued.

"Your trust, love, and support inspire me to keep serving with heart."

This story was originally published in 8Days.