35 years of Queendom: Zoe Tay didn't choose the Ah Jie life, the Ah Jie life chose her

When you’re the Queen of local showbiz, you don’t let things like how long you’ve been in the industry trouble you. But, well, other people do. So, when we brought up how time flies and this year marks her 35th anniversary as an actress, Zoe Tay simply quipped with a smile: “How scary.”

As we chatted about her three-and-a-half decades as Singapore’s most well-known actress, one thing became apparent: She never intended for it to happen.

“The youngsters nowadays, they always ask me about how to stay in this industry for so long, how to sustain a career.” The answer is simple. “I tell them not to think about it,” the 55-year-old said.

“If they’re interested, they will fall in love and find their way. I tell them there’s no right or wrong – when you’re young, you should try everything. If you don’t try, you don't know. Just like me – I never thought I would stay for so long.” After all, she added, with a giggle, “I’m a Capricorn – I had no plan.”

THE START OF SOMETHING BIG