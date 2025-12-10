Zoe Tay shares experience during Japan’s 7.5-magnitude earthquake while on Hokkaido ski trip
The actress was “startled awake by it” and assured fans she was safe.
Japan experienced a 7.5-magnitude earthquake off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture on Monday (Dec 8). The tremors, which injured at least 30 people, were strongly felt across northern Japan, including parts of Hokkaido, and prompted tsunami warnings for coastal areas.
Zoe Tay was in Hokkaido for a family ski trip when the natural disaster struck.
"Last night’s Hokkaido earthquake, we felt it in our area too. The aftershocks lasted for about five minutes and then stopped," the 57-year-old actress shared on Instagram.
"We’re all safe, thank you everyone for your concern," assured Tay.
She later further elaborated that she felt the tremor and was "startled awake by it".
"In the middle of the night, the whole bed was shaking and things were swaying, which jolted me awake. We then waited to see what would happen next,” she said.
"The next morning, I received messages from others saying there was a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in some areas of Hokkaido. But we are all very safe here," she said.
The Japan Meteorological agency later downgraded the reading, and raised the chances of similar or larger tremors in the coming days.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/