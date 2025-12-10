Zoe Tay shares experience during Japan’s 7.5-magnitude earthquake while on Hokkaido ski trip

Japan experienced a 7.5-magnitude earthquake off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture on Monday (Dec 8). The tremors, which injured at least 30 people, were strongly felt across northern Japan, including parts of Hokkaido, and prompted tsunami warnings for coastal areas.

Zoe Tay was in Hokkaido for a family ski trip when the natural disaster struck.

"Last night’s Hokkaido earthquake, we felt it in our area too. The aftershocks lasted for about five minutes and then stopped," the 57-year-old actress shared on Instagram.

"We’re all safe, thank you everyone for your concern," assured Tay.