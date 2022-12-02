ZoukOut 2022 is finally here: Here’s the full lineup for the 2-day dance music festival
Headliners Tiesto, Jedd and Armin Van Buuren will be partying it up alongside Singaporean electronic music artiste Wukong, DJ duo Slander and dance pop DJ Gryffin at Siloso Beach Sentosa on Friday (Dec 2) and Saturday.
ZoukOut 2022 is officially back as it opens its doors on Friday night (Dec 2) at Siloso Beach Sentosa at 6pm.
After a three-year-hiatus from 2019 to 2021, ZoukOut Singapore returns for two days of dance music and revelry, rain or shine that will culminate on Dec 4, 7am.
Asia’s longest running and first dusk-to-dawn dance event will see award-winning Tiesto, as well as DJ duo Slander, headline on Friday night, alongside dance pop DJ Gryffin, Shiba San and Singapore’s own Wukong.
The second night on Dec 3 will feature headliners Armin Van Buuren and Zedd alongside Andrew Rayel, Cash Cash and Singapore’s Jeremy Boon and Hong.
DJ Wukong, whose real name is Alfy Ngor, told CNA Lifestyle that he felt “blessed and grateful” to be part of this year’s lineup.
“It feels like Willy Wonka himself has given me a golden ticket!” he told CNA Lifestyle ahead of his Friday night set. “Personally, I have attended ZoukOut many times, and it was the first festival I ever attended. I have always looked at the DJ performing with a longingness to one day be on that platform. To have my vision become reality feels surreal, this is definitely a due sense of fulfilment for hitting a milestone in my life.”
The full lineup for ZoukOut 2022 is as follows:
DAY 1
Che’Molly
Caden
Kromi
Wukong
Shiba San
Gryffin
Tisto
Slander
Hong
DAY 2
Rattle
Jeremy Boon
Ghetto
Blink
Sickick
Cash Cash
Armin Van Buuren
Zedd
Andrew Rayel
Hong