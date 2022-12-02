ZoukOut 2022 is finally here: Here’s the full lineup for the 2-day dance music festival

DJ Wukong, whose real name is Alfy Ngor, told CNA Lifestyle that he felt “blessed and grateful” to be part of this year’s lineup.

“It feels like Willy Wonka himself has given me a golden ticket!” he told CNA Lifestyle ahead of his Friday night set. “Personally, I have attended ZoukOut many times, and it was the first festival I ever attended. I have always looked at the DJ performing with a longingness to one day be on that platform. To have my vision become reality feels surreal, this is definitely a due sense of fulfilment for hitting a milestone in my life.”

The full lineup for ZoukOut 2022 is as follows:

DAY 1

Che’Molly

Caden

Kromi

Wukong

Shiba San

Gryffin

Tisto

Slander

Hong

DAY 2

Rattle

Jeremy Boon

Ghetto

Blink

Sickick

Cash Cash

Armin Van Buuren

Zedd

Andrew Rayel

Hong