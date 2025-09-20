Indian artist Zubeen Garg died in scuba diving incident in Singapore

Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, who was scheduled to perform at the 4th North East Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on Saturday (Sep 20), died in Singapore the day before. He was 52.

The celebrated singer and songwriter experienced breathing difficulties while scuba diving. He was given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead in the intensive care unit on Friday (Sep 19).

News of Zubeen’s sudden death shocked his fans and supporters, including India’s Prime Narendra Modi, who posted on X: “He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”.