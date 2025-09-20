Indian artist Zubeen Garg died in scuba diving incident in Singapore
He was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival on Saturday (Sep 20).
Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, who was scheduled to perform at the 4th North East Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on Saturday (Sep 20), died in Singapore the day before. He was 52.
The celebrated singer and songwriter experienced breathing difficulties while scuba diving. He was given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead in the intensive care unit on Friday (Sep 19).
News of Zubeen’s sudden death shocked his fans and supporters, including India’s Prime Narendra Modi, who posted on X: “He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the loss of one of the state's favourite sons. “He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture. That magical voice has forever gone silent," he wrote on X.
Several Indian artists also reacted to Zubeen’s sudden demise on social media.
Actor Adil Hussain wrote on X: "Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden death in an accident in Singapore. I am so very sad... His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary”.
“Zubeen Garg losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news,” wrote composer and singer Pritam Chakraborty on Instagram. “Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."
Indian playback singer Armaan Malik also posted on X, “I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace”.
Fans have poured tributes and condolences in the comment section of Zubeen’s last Instagram post, which he had made to invite fans to the festival in Singapore.
The organisers of the festival have updated on Facebook that they will not go ahead with the event. “This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event,” wrote the organisers.
The post also revealed that the organisers had “no prior knowledge” that the star was taken on a yacht ride “by a few members of the local Assamese community”.
The singer shot to fame with the song Ya Ali from the 2006 movie Gangster and is known for hits such as Dil Tu Hi Bataa. He has also acted in and directed several films, including Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Dinabandhu and Mon Jai.
The artist’s contributions went beyond India's entertainment scene. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he converted his residence into a care centre. He also spoke for environmental conservation and mentored young talent across the north-east state.
Zubeen’s body, according to India’s news media NDTV, is expected to be brought back to India by Saturday. He is survived by his wife and father.