Amazon Singapore’s Prime Big Deal Days returns Oct 7 to 13 with deals on products from Dyson, Smeg and more

With prices on the rise, it's prime time for a good discount. Thankfully, Amazon Prime users can enjoy deals on thousands of groceries, toys, electronics and more – thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which will return from Oct 7 to 13.

Shoppers can look forward to wallet-saving deals, including:

Up to 50 per cent off on Bioderma products

Up to 45 per cent off on Smeg products

Up to 40 per cent off on Nerf and Transformer toys, board games and more

Up to 30 per cent off on Bose headphones, earbuds, speakers and more

Up to 30 per cent off on Dyson products

In addition to these deals, Prime members can also enjoy free shipping on millions of eligible items across Amazon Singapore, Amazon Fresh, as well as Amazon's international store. You can subscribe to a Prime membership for just S$4.99 per month or for S$49.90 per year.

In a statement, Peter Li, director of Amazon China and Singapore, said: “Prime Big Deal Days is one of the ways we deliver on our promise to Prime members – combining exclusive savings with the convenience and trust they already enjoy every day with Amazon.

“We know our customers use sale moments to save on essentials, prepare for the holidays, and invest in bigger ticket items at great value.”