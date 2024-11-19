Amazon Singapore's Black Friday sale will run from Nov 21 to Dec 2 with discounts on toys, electronics and more

With the holiday season right around the corner, it's time to take advantage of Amazon Singapore's upcoming Black Friday sale to settle your Christmas shopping or snag items you've always wanted at lower prices.

This year's Black Friday sale will run from Nov 21 to Dec 2, and will feature deals on the likes of toys, electronics, beauty products, and groceries – with brands such as SMEG, Dyson, Hasbro, Barbie, Samsung, Bose and Neutrogena.

Here are some of the deals you can expect across different categories at Amazon Singapore.

HOME AND KITCHEN

Up to 50 per cent off SMEG products

Up to 30 per cent off Dyson, Philiips, Hydroflask and Govee products

Up to 30 per cent off Sodastream

Up to 30 per cent off Le Creuset

Up to 30 per cent off Tefal and WMF, with an additional 10 per cent off a minimum spend of S$100

Up to 30 per cent off Nespresso, with additional S$10 off every S$100 spent

TOYS, BOOKS AND APPAREL

Up to 50 per cent off business and career books

Up to 50 per cent off Hasbro toys including from Transformers, Nerf and Star Wars

Up to 35 per cent off Barbie, Hot Wheels and Disney

Up to 35 per cent off Dickies, Hanes, Columbia, Lee and Tommy Hilfiger

PC & ELECTRONICS

Up to 50 per cent off on Sennheiser, with additional vouchers up to S$20 off

Up to 45 per cent off selected items from SanDisk, Samsung, Razer, Lexar and Crucial

Up to 40 per cent off Bose products, with an additional 7 per cent off a minimum spend of S$250

Up to 40 per cent off on Spigen phone cases

Up to 30% off on LG, with additional vouchers up to S$350 off

BEAUTY, HEALTH AND PERSONAL CARE

Up to 60 per cent off Bioderma

Up to 50 per cent off Dr Scholl

Up to 40 per cent off Neutrogena

GROCERIES