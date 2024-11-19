Amazon Singapore's Black Friday sale will run from Nov 21 to Dec 2 with discounts on toys, electronics and more
Score deals on the likes of Dyson, SMEG, Bose and Hasbro products.
With the holiday season right around the corner, it's time to take advantage of Amazon Singapore's upcoming Black Friday sale to settle your Christmas shopping or snag items you've always wanted at lower prices.
This year's Black Friday sale will run from Nov 21 to Dec 2, and will feature deals on the likes of toys, electronics, beauty products, and groceries – with brands such as SMEG, Dyson, Hasbro, Barbie, Samsung, Bose and Neutrogena.
Here are some of the deals you can expect across different categories at Amazon Singapore.
HOME AND KITCHEN
- Up to 50 per cent off SMEG products
- Up to 30 per cent off Dyson, Philiips, Hydroflask and Govee products
- Up to 30 per cent off Sodastream
- Up to 30 per cent off Le Creuset
- Up to 30 per cent off Tefal and WMF, with an additional 10 per cent off a minimum spend of S$100
- Up to 30 per cent off Nespresso, with additional S$10 off every S$100 spent
TOYS, BOOKS AND APPAREL
- Up to 50 per cent off business and career books
- Up to 50 per cent off Hasbro toys including from Transformers, Nerf and Star Wars
- Up to 35 per cent off Barbie, Hot Wheels and Disney
- Up to 35 per cent off Dickies, Hanes, Columbia, Lee and Tommy Hilfiger
PC & ELECTRONICS
- Up to 50 per cent off on Sennheiser, with additional vouchers up to S$20 off
- Up to 45 per cent off selected items from SanDisk, Samsung, Razer, Lexar and Crucial
- Up to 40 per cent off Bose products, with an additional 7 per cent off a minimum spend of S$250
- Up to 40 per cent off on Spigen phone cases
- Up to 30% off on LG, with additional vouchers up to S$350 off
BEAUTY, HEALTH AND PERSONAL CARE
- Up to 60 per cent off Bioderma
- Up to 50 per cent off Dr Scholl
- Up to 40 per cent off Neutrogena
GROCERIES
- 50 per cent off Authentic Tea House Ayataka and more on Amazon Fresh
- Up to 50 per cent off Dettol and Finish products on Amazon Fresh
- Up to 30 per cent off carton deals from Wyeth Nutrition, Nestle, Lactogen and Gerber on Amazon Fresh
- 'Buy one, get one free' deals on selected items on Watsons on Amazon.sg
Additional deals that Amazon Singapore customers can look forward to include a S$15 credit when they purchase an Amazon.sg gift card worth S$200 from Nov 21 to Dec 2; discounts for DBS, Citibank Mastercard, HSBC, JCB and UnionPay cardholders; and S$5 off S$100 spent on Amazon Fresh on Nov 29 for all Prime customers.
For more payment promotions, visit this website.
Be sure to also check out the Amazon.sg Holiday Playground that's happening at Suntec City's SuperPark on Nov 22 and 23. There'll be over 20 engaging stations, from Flying Fox zip lines to a Black Friday maze with exclusive deal previews. Visitors can also try the Ninja Track obstacle course for a chance to win Amazon Singapore vouchers. Entry tickets to the event cost S$4.99.
For more information, check out the website for Amazon Singapore's Black Friday sale.