Amazon Singapore returns with first week-long Prime Day starting Jul 8

Mark your calendars for some unmissable deals. Prime Day 2025, Amazon’s annual shopping event, is back bigger and better this year.

This year, for the first time ever, the event will run for a full seven days, from Jul 8 to 14, marking Singapore’s longest Prime Day yet.

Exclusive to Prime members, the event offers major deals and discounts from well-known local, international and small-business brands.

Kicking off on Jul 8 across more than 20 countries, Prime members in Singapore can shop from Amazon Singapore's Everyday Essentials store, which offers over 100,000 products, including electronic gadgets, groceries, home appliances and personal care items, coupled with flexible delivery options.

Here are some exclusive deals to expect this year:

Up to 50 per cent off on selected products from brands like Foreo, Dettol, Sukin

Up to 44 per cent off on selected products from UGREEN

Up to 40 per cent off on selected products from Smeg, with additional buy two get 5 per cent off

A 'buy four, get 10 per cent off' deal on Ice Mountain Sparkling and 100Plus drinks

Other exciting offers include up to S$800 off Roborock vacuum cleaners and S$60 off Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Prime Members can register for personalised deal alerts in advance via the Amazon.sg app, with recommendations tailored to their recent browsing and purchase history. When Prime Day begins, members will receive timely push notifications when relevant deals become available.

Members can also enjoy complimentary free one-day delivery on eligible domestic items, as well as free international delivery with no minimum spending on selected products.

If you are not a member yet, you can join Prime at S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime.