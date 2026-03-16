Apple unveils second-generation AirPods Max, more than five years after debut

Apple on Monday (Mar 16) unveiled the second generation of its premium AirPods Max over-ear headphones at US$549, more than five years after the first version's launch. It's priced at S$749 in Singapore.

The update marks Apple's first major refresh of the over-ear headphones since their 2020 debut, as the company adds new features and improved noise cancellation to compete more aggressively in the premium headphones market.

Currently, the segment is largely dominated by Japan's Sony Group, Bose and Sennheiser.