Apple to launch next iPhone on Sep 10 in first major event under new CEO Ternus

Currently, Samsung Electronics dominates the niche but growing foldable smartphone market, which companies are betting will soon become mainstream despite their premium price tags.

Foldable phones are expected to be a bright spot for consumer electronics companies that have faced a setback due to a severe shortage of memory and storage chips that resulted in price hikes and dampened overall consumer demand.

Apple has also lifted prices across its Mac and iPad line-ups to offset the soaring costs. Still, the company said in July it was facing "very significant" supply chain shortages and predicted the snags would dampen sales in the current quarter.

Analysts expect Apple to launch a foldable iPhone with a screen similar in size to an iPad mini. Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled a new passport-sized foldable phone as the South Korean tech giant seeks to defend its foothold against Apple.

Apple is expected to ship more than 17 million foldable iPhones by 2027, according to research firm IDC.

Its entry into the market is also key to driving growth, with IDC predicting a 12.6 per cent jump in foldable phone shipments this year. In comparison, global smartphone shipments are expected to see a record 16.7 per cent decline.

Last year, at its launch event, Apple unveiled a slimmer iPhone Air and loaded its iPhone 17 base models with several better features. The iPhone 17 line-up helped drive a strong upgrade cycle among consumers.